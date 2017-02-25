One injured, one killed after drug deal, suspect on the run

Harris County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of the fatal shooting in northwest Houston. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One person was injured and another was killed after a drug deal between three men in northwest Houston Saturday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

Police said three men drove together to buy illegal narcotics at a home in an apartment complex off of Legacy Park and Fallbrook Drive.

One of the men in the backseat of the vehicle began arguing with the other two about the price of the drugs, according to Sgt. Robert Spurgeon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division.

During the argument, the suspect in the backseat pulled out a gun and shot both the driver and the passenger.

The driver, a 24-year-old black male was shot in the leg and survived. The passenger died at the scene.

The suspect who was only described as a black male, fled the scene and there is no word on his whereabouts at this time.

Deputies said the wounded driver was able to drive himself to Willowbrook Methodist Hospital around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The driver spoke with authorities briefly at the hospital and told them what happened. The deceased passenger's identity has not yet been released.

