One dead in shooting outside gas station

HOUSTON - One man is dead after an apparent argument led to a shooting early Sunday morning outside a gas station.
Police responded to a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Tidwell Road near Friendly Road. They found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
According to witnesses, the man was arguing with an unknown male suspect who left the scene in a white, four-door sedan.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.
