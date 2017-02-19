One dead in shooting outside gas station

One man is dead after an apparent argument led to a shooting early Sunday morning outside a gas station. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - One man is dead after an apparent argument led to a shooting early Sunday morning outside a gas station.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Tidwell Road near Friendly Road. They found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, the man was arguing with an unknown male suspect who left the scene in a white, four-door sedan.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

