Officers open fire on two suspects after chase in Bellaire, 3 injured

BELLAIRE, Texas- Houston police officers opened fire on two suspects accused of ramming into patrol cars at the end of a chase in Bellaire early Tuesday morning.

According to Police Chief Art Acevedo, officers attempted to pull over a black Cadillac SUV after the driver made an illegal u-turn in the 2200 block of W. Bellfort.

Police say the driver then fled from police, and a chase ensued on the southbound lanes of Highway 59.

The two female suspects threw bags which was believed to be filled with marijuana out the car window during the chase, according to Acevedo.

HPD says the chase ended on Sunburst Street when the suspect vehicle hit a tree and a fire hydrant before intentionally backing into patrol cars twice.

Acevedo says several officers opened fire on the suspect vehicle striking the driver, passenger and a woman inside her home.

The three of them were transported to Ben Taub hospital and are expected to be okay.

Acevedo says Aggravated Assualt with a Deadly Weapon charges are pending for the two suspects. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.

