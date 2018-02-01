KHOU
Officer-involved shooting reported near HCC's West Loop campus

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:43 AM. CST February 01, 2018

HOUSTON -- Houston police report there is an officer-involved shooting investigation underway off the West Loop near the HCC campus.

The shooting scene is at 5475 West Loop South feeder road near Fournace. KHOU 11 News is on the scene where there is crime scene tape up from nearby businesses stretching across to near the school campus.

Police say a suspect was shot, and the officer is uninjured.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

