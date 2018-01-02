Off-duty Texas City Police officer charged with DWI

Adan Hernandez

TEXAS CITY, Texas - An off-duty Texas City Police officer was arrested and charged after a minor car accident.

According to the Texas City Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Hwy 146 South early Tuesday morning. Police say off-duty officer Adan Hernandez was driving his personal truck when he struck another truck head-on.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that Hernandez may have been intoxicated. DPS and the Galveston County Sheriff's Department were called out to investigate, which resulted in Hernandez's arrest by the GCSD.

Hernandez was charged with DWI with a bond of $1,000. The other driver was not injured.

