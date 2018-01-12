Off-duty Metro officer shoots burglary suspect in Pearland

An off-duty Metro police officer shot and wounded a burglary suspect at his Pearland home, police said. (Air 11) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

PEARLAND, TEXAS - An off-duty Metro police officer shot and wounded a burglary suspect at his Pearland home Friday afternoon, according to Pearland police.

The officer told police he caught the suspect inside his home in the 14000 block of Ginger Cove.

As the suspect drove off, the officer fired several shots at his vehicle, police said.

Pearland officers later found the suspect near the intersection of Cullen and Prosperity Ridge in Houston.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a gunshot wound. There’s no word on his condition.

