Additional charge filed against suspect in cemetery assault

Charles Glaze, 53, was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An additional charge has been filed against the suspect accused of an assault of a woman at a cemetery.

Charles Glaze, 53, was arrested by deputies Monday evening after victims positively identified him in a lineup, deputies said. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. An additional charge of aggravated kidnapping was filed Tuesday. He was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Glaze targeted at least two women at cemeteries.

The most recent victim told deputies she was visiting a loved one at the Klein Memorial Park Cemetery north of Tomball on Highway 249 on June 16.

The 48-year-old woman did not know the suspect but he approached her and made small talk before she was assaulted. Deputies say she was tased and a gun was pointed at her before she was bound and gagged.

The victim told deputies she was able to fight off her attacker and run through the cemetery to a nearby Magnolia Fire Station for help.

After releasing information about the attempted kidnapping, investigators say a second woman has now come forward. She reported being approached by a similar suspect on May 14 at the Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball.

Officials believe he may have approached other women in the past.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.

