Neighbor in fatal shooting over dogs faces victim's family in court

Hector Campos and Ana Weed's family exchange words in court Thursday.

HOUSTON - Tempers flared in court between a man who admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor and the victim's family.

The family of Ana Weed and Hector Campos exchanged words Thursday before deputies separated them.

Campos is charged with murdering Weed on Tuesday. Campos and Weed were next-door neighbors who got into an argument in their front yards after Weed's dog ran onto Campos' property.

A family member said Weed went to get her dog while Campos ran in to grab a gun and shot Weed through the heart.

Campos is claiming self-defense. According to his attorney, Campos claims he was assaulted by Weed in what he describes as a "two-handed shove."

Campos is alleging the assault came after months of verbal harassment from Weed's kids.

However, Weed's family said there is no merit to those allegations. Loved ones paint of a picture of a "dangerous man" who has been putting neighbors in the area at risk for some time.

Neighbors were appalled to see Campos back at the scene of the crime less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Harris County Prosecutor Joshua Phanco explained Campos' bond by saying, "The bond schedule that's set in Harris County requires $50,000 on a murder charge for someone who doesn't have a criminal history, which is what he has. So am I surprised he got a bond? No, because that's standard in all cases where there is no criminal history."

However, the bond comes with conditions. A judge decided Thursday that Campos must give up his passport, stay in Harris County, wear a GPS ankle monitor and he cannot talk to the victim's family or anyone who witnessed the crime.

Campos is due back in court in two months.

(© 2017 KHOU)