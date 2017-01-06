Music teacher at 'School of Rock' charged with sexual assault

Bernardo Placencia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A music teacher has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a child during private music lessons.

Bernardo Placencia has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, police received the complaint on November 3, alleging the abuse at the "School of Rock" located in The Woodlands.

Placencia was employed as a music instructor and taught private music lessons to a "child younger than 14 years of age", say police.

Detectives believe Placencia could have had contact with multiple children during the private music lessons and are asking for the public's help identifying any additional victims, if more exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Acosta at 936-538-3414.