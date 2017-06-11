Multiple teens shot at apartment complex in N. Harris County

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Multiple teens were shot late Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Parkwood on Cypress Station complex on Cypress Station Drive just before 11 p.m. So far they have not commented on the situation as the investigation was still on-going as of 4:30 a.m.

At least two victims were spotted being placed in ambulances.

A crowd of residents was kept outside the crime scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV