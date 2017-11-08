Mugshots: 22 alleged gang members accused of multiple violent crimes

Some of the accused remain at large. If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. (Mugshots: Courtesy of the DOJ)

HOUSTON - Twenty-two alleged gang members in the Houston area are accused of committing multiple violent crimes.

According to the Department of Justice, their charges include sex trafficking, drug trafficking, selling firearms, human smuggling and identity theft.

Eleven of the accused were arrested on Tuesday.

Giovani Alecio aka Whiteboy, 26, of Houston

Victor Javiel Gonzalez, 29, of Houston

Maria Angelica Moreno-Reyna aka Patty, 51, of Houston

Gabriela Gonzalez-Flores aka Gabby, 46, of Houston

Eddie Torres aka Monterrey, 38, of Houston

Jose Luis Moreno aka Lucky, 23, of Houston

Gilberto Espinoza Garcia, 49, of Houston

Hector Reyna aka Pantera, 26, of Houston

Jimmy Mejia Chavez, 33, of Houston

Grisel Salas aka Cris, 34, of Donna

Jose Ruben Palomo-Martinez, 48, of Mission

The DOJ says two others were already in custody on related charges.

Erik Ivan Alvarez-Chavez aka Casa, 39, of Houston

Denis Amaya Calballero aka Keiko, 25, of Houston

There are nine more people who remain at large. If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Bianca Stephanie Reyna aka Troubles, 20, of Houston

Claudia Soriano-Hernandez, 26, of Houston

Juan Carlos Contreras Cervantes, 25, of Houston

Raul Moreno Reyna aka Coney, 53, of Houston

William Alberto Lopez, 27, of Houston

Anadalit Duarte aka Paola, 25, of Houston

Walter Lopez, 26, off Houston

Israel Juarez Sifuentes, 43, of Donna

Melissa Dominguez aka Missy, 50, of Donna

The indictment claims they operated various brothels in Houston area apartments and in Mexico. It also claims they would force undocumented immigrants to work as prostitutes and tattoo their names on them; the youngest victim was allegedly 14 years old.

If convicted of sex trafficking, they could face a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.Those charged with the drug trafficking face a minimum of 10 years to life with prison. Whereas human smuggling charges carry a maximum of 20 years, and the illegal trafficking of firearms carry five more years imprisonment.

