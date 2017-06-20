Mugshots: 16 men arrested in child predator sting across Houston area

HOUSTON – Police, investigators and deputies from across the Houston area worked together in an online sting that led to 16 arrests.

Police participating in the “Operation Broken Heart” arrested 13 men who allegedly attempted to have sex with children they met online. Three other men were arrested and charged with state and federal crimes including possession, promotion or distributing of child pornography.

The task forced communicated with the suspects using social media. Officers directed the suspects to a meetup location where they thought they would engage in sexual contact with children, according to authorities.

Mugshots: Men arrested in child predator sting across Houston

The following suspects were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and attempted sexual assault of a child, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison:

• Alfonso Salinas, 23, of Houston

• Levi James, 36, of Louisiana

• Mario Lopez, 25, of Houston

• Juan Pena, 42, a registered sex offender from Houston

• Roydell Cleaver, 66, of Houston

• Quincy Milton, 25, of Richmond

• Dennis Pineda, 28, of Humble

• Jonathan Lucio, 30, of Rosenberg

• Raul Garcia, 20, of Wharton

• Adrian Botello, 19, of Houston

• Jacob Payne, 24, of Houston

• Justin Miles, 28, of Houston

• Michel Rodriguez, 27, of Cypress

These men face child pornography related charges:

• Brandon Brewster, 28, of Richmond

• Robert Haney, 48, of Houston

• Nathan Potter, 31, of Huntsville (Not pictured)

“The two-month operation was conducted by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and included officers from the Sugar Land Police Department, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the Rosenberg Police Department, the Katy ISD Police Department, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, the Webster Police Department, the Katy Police Department and the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations also participated,” a press release stated.

© 2017 KHOU-TV