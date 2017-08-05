Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunk driver in NW Harris Co.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver late Friday night in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Deputies say a SUV was traveling southbound on Barker Cypress and made a left turn. A motorcyclist driving northbound on Barker Cypress hit the SUV on its passenger side.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital and died.

The driver of the SUV wasn't injured, but deputies say the driver was intoxicated and arrested for DWI.

The intersection where the crash took place had a light. At this time, deputies aren't sure which vehicle ran the red light.

The investigation is ongoing.

