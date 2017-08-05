KHOU
Close

Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunk driver in NW Harris Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:29 AM. CDT August 05, 2017

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver late Friday night in northwest Harris County. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Barker Cypress Road. 

Deputies say a SUV was traveling southbound on Barker Cypress and made a left turn. A motorcyclist driving northbound on Barker Cypress hit the SUV on its passenger side. 

Deputies say the motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital and died. 

The driver of the SUV wasn't injured, but deputies say the driver was intoxicated and arrested for DWI. 

The intersection where the crash took place had a light. At this time, deputies aren't sure which vehicle ran the red light. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories