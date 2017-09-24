Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris Co.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-45 at the Rankin Road exit ramp.

Deputies say the man on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told authorities a dark colored Volvo SUV "slowed abruptly" causing the motorcyclist to hit the back of the SUV. Witnesses say the driver of the SUV had been swerving in and out of lanes. The driver allegedly got out the SUV initially to look around before leaving the scene.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the driver of the SUV. If you see a dark colored Volvo SUV with rear damage or know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.

