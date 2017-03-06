Mother wants charges upgraded for teen accused of shooting her son in police chase

Anthony Bentley. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON- A mother and local activists are demanding that charges be upgraded for the teen accused of shooting her son in a police chase.

Her son, 17-year-old Derrick Green, stole a car and was being chased by police when he crashed into a fire hydrant on Feb. 28 in the 9800 block of Canoga in the Spring Branch area.

Neighbors confirmed hearing the crash followed by several shots a few seconds later. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Anthony Bentley, was seen waiting calmly by his own car for police.

Green was shot three times in the back. His mother, Elaine Moore, said her son is still in intensive care at Ben Taub.

Police and court documents confirm Green as the victim and that Bentley was the shooter and that his address is blocks away from where the shooting took place.

Moore said she doesn't condone stealing a car and running from the cops, but she says her son didn't deserve what happened outside this home.

On Monday, she along with activist Quanell X said they want the charges against Bentley to be upgraded from Aggravated Assault to Murder.

"What was it to where this young man felt it was necessary to assist law enforcement using deadly force," said Quanell X.

A spokesperson for the DA's Office said they're still looking into all of the facts and evidence in the case. It still hasn't gone to a grand jury and when it does, more charges or even a different charge could be considered.

"Yes it's been very hard for us," said Moore. "I was unable to see my son when this happened for a couple of days. And I'm just grateful that things is looking better."

Neither Green nor Bentley had any priors in adult court.

(© 2017 KHOU)