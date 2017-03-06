Mother wants charges upgraded for teen accused of shooting her son in police chase

HOUSTON- A mother and local activists are demanding that charges be upgraded for the teen accused of shooting her son in a police chase.
Her son, 17-year-old Derrick Green, stole a car and was being chased by police when he crashed into a fire hydrant on Feb. 28 in the 9800 block of Canoga in the Spring Branch area.
Neighbors confirmed hearing the crash followed by several shots a few seconds later. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Anthony Bentley, was seen waiting calmly by his own car for police.
Green was shot three times in the back. His mother, Elaine Moore, said her son is still in intensive care at Ben Taub.
Police and court documents confirm Green as the victim and that Bentley was the shooter and that his address is blocks away from where the shooting took place.
A spokesperson for the DA's Office said they're still looking into all of the facts and evidence in the case. It still hasn't gone to a grand jury and when it does, more charges or even a different charge could be considered.
"Yes it's been very hard for us," said Moore. "I was unable to see my son when this happened for a couple of days. And I'm just grateful that things is looking better."
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs