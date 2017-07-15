Woman injured during home invasion in west Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A woman was injured in the foot when she and her family returned home late Friday night to find two suspects burglarizing their west Houston home, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the family was returning to their townhome around 11 p.m. when they saw two men with ski masks.

Their home is located in the 5900 block of Woodway Drive.

Police said the two suspect had guns and one of them shot at the family while trying to leave the scene. Police said a "ricochet" shot hit the mother in the foot.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspects. It isn't clear what exactly was taken from the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

