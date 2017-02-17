Mother shot and killed in her home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Day without immigrants
-
Rules might change for minor pot offenses
-
Vigil planned for school teacher killed in crash
-
'Day Without Immigrants' impacts Houston
-
Father with son riding lawnmower on I45 charged
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Kellyanne Conway on Today - 2/14/17
-
Overnight chase on N. Freeway caught on camera
-
Boys save 4-year-old girl from drowning in Montgomery County creek
-
HPD officer shoots suspected burglar
More Stories
-
Mom fatally shot in SW Houston homeFeb 17, 2017, 4:37 a.m.
-
Police find parents of 4-year-old who nearly drownedFeb 16, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Vigil planned for teacher killed in Montgomery County crashFeb 16, 2017, 3:23 p.m.