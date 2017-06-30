Mother, ex-boyfriend convicted in death of 5-year-old boy

Sherrick Washington (left), Brandi Howard (right)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her ex-boyfriend have been convicted in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Sherrick Washington, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the beating death of his then-girlfriend's son.

Brandi Howard, the child's mother, was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 180 days in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility by a jury after she was charged with injury to a child by omission.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, evidence showed that Washington threw the boy, Amarie Daniels, against the wall, refrigerator and furniture. Daniels later died of his injuries.

Deputies responded to the scene on May 3, 2015 where emergency crews were treating the child, who had labored breathing.

Brandi Howard, the child's mother, and Washington told deputies that the child had suffered a head injury while playing with other children.

Doctors found that Daniels had suffered a skull fracture, along with other bruises, abrasions and fractures. The child was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators interviewed Howard and she told them that she had previously lied about how the child was injured. She told investigators that Washington had beaten the child because he was angry with her.

