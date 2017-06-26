Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with toddler's death

Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington (left), Rajfik Dominique Keating (right).

HOUSTON - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her toddler.

According to HPD, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, 25, and her boyfriend Rajfik Dominique Keating, 24, have been charged with injury to a child.

HPD investigating toddler's death in SW Houston The Houston Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 7600 Creekbend on Saturday night. When officers arrived, the 2-year-old boy was being administered CPR as he was being taken to an ambulance. Paramedics transported the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that evidence indicated that the child appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.

© 2017 KHOU-TV