KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with toddler's death

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:48 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

HOUSTON - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her toddler.

According to HPD, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, 25, and her boyfriend Rajfik Dominique Keating, 24, have been charged with injury to a child.

HPD investigating toddler's death in SW Houston

The Houston Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 7600 Creekbend on Saturday night. When officers arrived, the 2-year-old boy was being administered CPR as he was being taken to an ambulance. Paramedics transported the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that evidence indicated that the child appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories