Mother anxious for arrest after baby shot in the leg

HOUSTON - A mother is anxious for an arrest one week after her baby was shot in the backseat of their car.

The little boy, who's not even one, is recovering at home but the shooter is still out there.

Somehow, investigators say someone randomly opened fire on the family's car last week as the boy and his mother were driving back to their Meyerland home.

The family tells KHOU 11 News that on Tuesday the Houston Police Department will be releasing surveillance pictures of a car involved in this shooting from a camera on Mullins.

"They were going northbound so I didn't have the chance to do anything that would've provoked road rage," this mother said, still too scared to reveal her identity.

She says the bullet traveled into her son's leg and out another and broke the boy's femur in the process.

"The first entry wound was about an inch from his torso and had it entered and hit any of his internal organs, it would've been a very different ending possibly," she said. "You can't do something like this in Meyerland and get away with it. This is not the type of neighborhood this is."

She still doesn't know what she did last week but she's pleading for help in the case. The family also has a 4-year-old daughter.

"My daughter will probably remember this for the rest of her life and it's not something anyone her age should have to understand or begin to process," she said. "They've stolen something from my family that I don't know if we'll ever get back--our sense of security and safety. I'm so beyond grateful that I still have him. That he's still whole and that he can heal from this."

In total the family says there four shots fired. Three hit their car, one hit a truck nearby.

There's a $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward for anyone has information about this case.

