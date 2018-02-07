Montgomery Co. softball coach faces more sexual assault charges

Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. (Montgomery County Precinct 3)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Another victim has come forward accusing a softball coach in The Woodlands of sexual assault.

According to the Montgomery County Constable's Office Pct. 3, Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, now faces seven charges after three juvenile victims claim he sexually assaulted them.

The charges included four counts of sexual assault of a child, one sexual assault, one sexual performance of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Corona is known to kids as “Coach Manny” and has been coaching softball for over 17 years, the last 10 in Montgomery County.

The latest victim claims she was sexually assaulted by Corona while she was a volunteer at his previous employer. She told investigators she tried to tell people about the sexual assault but Corona convinced them she was lying. She says she decided to tell authorities after hearing about the other victims.

Investigators say a fourth victim has been identified which may lead to additional charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Precinct 3 at 281-364-4211.

