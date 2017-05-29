(Photo: KHOU)

HUNGERFORD, Texas– The teary eyes and t-shirts that scream “Justice for Tristan Houston” worn by members of the Dorsey family inside their home in Hungerford almost tell their story.

Waller County Sheriff deputies found Houston’s body in a wooded area along Clear Creek road near Hockley eight weeks ago. One day later, authorities charged Ayinde Williams, 19, with murder.

However, it is hardly closure for Houston’s mother, Alesia Dorsey. She believes Williams had help from two men who also helped detectives.

“One took (detectives) to where the gun was,” Dorsey said. “One took (detectives) to where my son’s body was. This was not (Williams) that did this. This was these young men.”

Dorsey also worries about a potential third suspect, someone holding belongings of Houston that have been missing since his death.

“Why can’t (investigators) find them,” Dorsey said. “I’m very positive about one thing. I’m not able to speak about it. But, by now, it should have been found and it’s not.”

Dorsey claims she gave investigators tips. They would not discuss details with KHOU 11 News but released a statement:

“Texas Rangers are assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office in the murder of Tristan Houston. It is an active investigation.”

Houston, a Prairie View A&M ROTC student, was a year shy of earning his degree and his lifelong dream. He planned to serve in the U.S. Army as an officer.

“He always told me momma I’m going to be far, far away,” Dorsey said. “(I) never thought that he would be this far away from me.”

If justice demands it, Dorsey said she will be patient. Though, she admits it is hard waiting to hear the truth.

