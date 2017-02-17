KHOU
Mom fatally shot in SW Houston home

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:54 AM. CST February 17, 2017

HOUSTON -- Homicide detectives are at a townhome in southwest Houston where a mom was found fatally shot late Thursday.

The discovery was made at a home on Sunset Meadow Lane where police forced their way in for a welfare check and found the woman dead. The woman was last heard from on Wednesday, police say.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as 35-year-old Rena Hodges, a mother of three. They sent police to the home when they became concerned that she never picked up her three daughters from the babysitter.

The shooting remains under investigation with police still on the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.

