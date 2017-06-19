Mom accused of stabbing 4-year-old daughter

A mother has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter in west Harris County.Prosecutors say Laquita Lewis, 34, stabbed little Fredricka Allen several times in the chest and left her to die on the bedroom. "It's t

KHOU 5:35 PM. CDT June 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories