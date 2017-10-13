Missing Bay City teen found dead near boat ramp in Brazoria County

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

BAY CITY, Texas - A Bay City teen who went missing Thursday has been found dead in Brazoria County.

Officials with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 17-year-old Devin Lee Davalos Friday.

Bay City police were serving a warrant around 3 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Herreth Avenue for an aggravated robbery they say happened on Bay City ISD school property Monday.

Michael Allen Trevino Jr., 17, was arrested for the robbery. While serving the warrant, Bay City Police officers detained other persons, including a 16-year-old juvenile. Investigators learned several persons were involved in shooting Davalos, who had been reported missing.

Investigators say the suspects drove Davalos in his car to an area near a boat ramp in Brazoria County and dumped his body. His car was found burning near Old Van Vleck Road in Bay City.

Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Bay City Police Department at (979)-245-8500.

