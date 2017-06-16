Meyerland parents on alert after 2 babies shot

Messiah Marshall.

HOUSTON - Parents in Meyerland are on alert after two babies were shot there in in the last month.

The most recent case happened Wednesday when a 10-month-old boy was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex off North Braeswood Blvd. Messiah Marshall, was with his father at the time.

The other case involved a 1-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet near Mullins at Beechnut as he was riding home with his mother. He survived after being shot in both legs.

"You can't do something like this in Meyerland and get away with it," his mother told us. "This is not the type of neighborhood this is."

No arrests have been made in either case.

"A 10-month-old yesterday was killed by gunfire but the beat goes on, what heart has to stop beating before we wake up as Americans and say enough is enough?" said Chief Acevedo Thursday.

Neighbors have also had enough.

“Well the immediate thing I thought of is that my son is doing summer classes, coming back from school,” said a Meyerland dad, who chose not to share his name.

“It’s pretty sad that you can’t even walk out of your own home and not feel safe,” said Tiffany Weiss.

“I was hurt. My heart went out. Right before Father’s Day, an innocent baby who didn’t have nothing to do with it,” said Nicole Paker.

Police are looking for three suspects in their early 20s in connection with the shooting of Messiah Marshall.

Houston police say two men were questioned Thursday, but they were released after detectives confirmed their alibis.

“I’ve been here for 12 years now. It’s quiet. It’s always quiet. That’s the reason we chose this place. I’d like to think this is an outlier,” said another Meyerland resident who didn’t want to use her name.

“Move. It makes you want to move,” said Parker.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shooting of Messiah Marshall. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

