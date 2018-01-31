Men charged for 'jackpotting' ATM in Baytown

Manuel A. Medina (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three men were indicted Tuesday for allegedly trying to “jackpot” an ATM.

Juan Carlos Navarro Miranda, 35, Jose Angel Diaz Toledo, 40, and Manuel A. Medina, 37, were indicted on charges of breach of computer security and attempted theft of an ATM’s contents. If convicted, they face 2 to 10 years in prison for each charge.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the men tried using a laptop computer to force an ATM to spit out its payload last December at an Amegy bank of Texas in Baytown.

Navarro and Diaz were arrested by Baytown Police, and Medina remains at large.

Officials say Navarro and Diaz were arrested at the scene while wearing fake uniforms to try and pass themselves off as ATM technicians. Medina, who authorities say has a New Jersey driver license, fled the area in a separate vehicle.

