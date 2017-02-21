ME: Galveston woman shot in heart by 91-year-old husband

Dulce Everts (Family photo)

GALVESTON, Texas—A 91-year-old Galveston man shot his 40-year-old wife in the heart Monday before turning the gun on himself, according to the medical examiner.

The bodies of Byron and Dulce Everts were found in their West End home by Byron’s son.

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood on Beluche Drive told investigators they heard gunshots earlier that morning.

“My friend told me... the guy, the husband shoot until my sister and then he kill,” said Angie Lopez, the wife's sister.

The autopsy showed Dulce was shot twice and Byron once.

Relatives said Byron had recently fallen very ill, and his wife was caring for him around the clock. They also said they never saw any warning signs leading to this.

The couple married in 1998. Byron filed for divorce in February of 2016, according to the Galveston County Daily News, and Dulce was told to be out of the house by September 1.

Her attorney told the newspaper the divorce was never finalized and they continued to live together.

“He was madly in love with her,” De La Garza said.

Everts owned nearly a dozen properties in Galveston and leased them to banks, bars, antique stores and convenience stores.

He opened the Pier Grill and Lounge on Avenue O in 1945 and once owned a topless bar and, according to the Daily News.

