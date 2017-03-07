MCSO: Young woman found dead in Conroe mobile home

(Photo: KHOU)

CONROE, Texas- Deputies are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman found in a mobile home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. at the residence located in the 12200 block of Sweet Bay Street.

Deputies said the woman was found dead in the master bedroom.The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to determine how the victim died.

MCSO is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle related to the investigation. It is a 2005 Dodge Ram truck with a Texas License Plate (GML2439).

Deputies believe the occupants of the vehicle may have information about what happened. If you know anything, please contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-8477.

