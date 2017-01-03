MCSO: Suspect hit employee with hammer during jewerly store heist

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Deputies are searching a group of suspects after an employee was assaulted during a smash and grab robbery at The Woodlands Mall Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used a hammer to smash the cases at the Helzberg Diamonds inside the mall.

An employee at the jewelry store was injured when the suspect hit them in the face with a hammer during the heist, deputies said.

The suspect fled the scene with an accomplice in a Rav4 SUV, which they later abandoned behind Pier 1 Oak Ridge North, just across the freeway from the mall.

Law enforcement is conducting a search from both the ground and air.