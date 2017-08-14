(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a T-Mobile store and leading police on a chase in Conroe on Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a robbery took place at the store located at 27880 I 45 N.

Officials say three men left the scene in a vehicle and police chase followed.

The suspect vehicle crashed, and one suspect was taken into custody. The other two suspects fled on foot.

Authorities have set up a perimeter to find the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV