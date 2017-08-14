KHOU
Authorities searching for two suspects after T-Mobile robbery, chase in Conroe

KHOU.com August 14, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a T-Mobile store and leading police on a chase in Conroe on Monday night. 

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a robbery took place at the store located at 27880 I 45 N. 

Officials say three men left the scene in a vehicle and police chase followed. 

The suspect vehicle crashed, and one suspect was taken into custody. The other two suspects fled on foot. 

Authorities have set up a perimeter to find the suspects. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

 

