MCSO: Search for suspects in gun store burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a gun store in Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at Spring Guns and Ammo located in the 26100 block of Interstate 45 on Monday around 3:20 a.m.

Deputies say three suspects entered the store and stole approximately 40 firearms.

The first suspect has been described as heavy build, approximately 35 to 45 years old with balding hair and a short beard. The second suspect was described as short, slender and between 30 to 40 years old. The third suspect drove a black or dark colored GMC Acadia with possibly a rear paper tag.

If you know anything about the crime, please contact MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case# 18A020210.

