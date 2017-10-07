MCSO: Man, daughter-in-law found shot and killed at home in The Woodlands

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- A man and woman were shot and killed at a home in The Woodlands on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's, the shooting took place at a residence on Larks Aire Place around 12:15 p.m.

MCSO has identified the victims as 85-year-old Clarence Comer and 62-year-old Carmelita Comer. Police say the woman is the man's daughter-in-law.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but detectives say they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for story updates.

