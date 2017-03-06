MCSO: Man charged with torturing, sexually assaulting woman

Gregory Kocian (Photo: Custom)

CONROE, Texas -- A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly holding a woman captive for hours, beating and sexually assaulting her.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a welfare check on Wednesday in the 10600 block of Royal Adrian in Conroe. They discovered a 44-year-old woman had been tortured and sexually assaulted. She was taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the woman’s dogs were barking that morning, and when she tried to see why the dogs were barking, she was struck with something in the back of the head, which knocked her unconscious.

According to deputies, the woman awoke in the garage, bound with extension cords. They say she recognized her attacker as family friend Gregory Kocian, who she says beat, cut, choked and sexually assaulted her for nearly six hours.

The victim told officials she attempted to break free, but Kocian only abused her more. Kocian left the home Wednesday morning, and the woman escaped to a neighbor’s house to contact authorities.

Kocian is charged with aggravated sexual assault and is being held at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

