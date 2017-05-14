MCSO: Man charged with murder in road rage shooting

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, file photo (Photo: KHOU 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found shot to death on the side of the road in Magnolia, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found 56-year-old Jose Augusto Lozado on the side of the road with gunshot wounds on his head and torso.

MCSO said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Delacruz of Magnolia. Authorities said Delacruz followed Lozado to his home after a small crash and disturbance between the two.

The suspect is accused of firing multiple shots at Lozado that struck him at least twice before killing him.

Delacruz was located in his truck by the scene. He was detained without incident.

He was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He has been charged with murder.

