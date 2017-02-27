MCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty, multiple animals seized

Deputies arrested and charged 46-year-old Andres Rodriguez, the owner of the animals, on 14 charges of Cruelty to Animals and one charge of Cruelty to Livestock. (Photo: MCSO)

NEW CANEY, Texas- A man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after multiple animals were seized from his property for being malnourished, deputies said.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies found six dogs, eight puppies and one horse in poor health at 22856 Hughley Lane on Feb. 23.

A female dog and her puppies were discovered locked in a small shed and severely thin. The horse appeared underweight and was behind the house in a small fenced area without food or grass.

Deputies arrested and charged 46-year-old Andres Rodriguez, the owner of the animals, on 14 charges of Cruelty to Animals and one charge of Cruelty to Livestock.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals met with MCSO on the day of the seizure. SPCA investigators had been working a neglect case at this property since November 2016 when the owner failed to comply with vet care and a feeding program.

If you have any additional information regarding this crime, please contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

