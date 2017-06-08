MCSO: Man accused of taking photos in Woodlands Target dressing room

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest they believe took pictures of women in dressing rooms at a Target in The Woodlands. (Photo: Spencer, Scott, Custom)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest they believe took pictures of women in dressing rooms at a Target in The Woodlands.

Officials say the man took these photos at a Target across from The Woodlands Mall on June 4.

Deputies say a 40-year-old woman caught the man taking a photo of her while she was trying on clothes inside the Target dressing room. They say she opened the door of the room and found the man standing outside with a young child asleep in the stroller.

According to deputies, the woman confronted the man, who then began pushing the stroller away from her. When she tried to stop him, deputies say the man rammed her with the stroller to push her out of the way.

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936)-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).

