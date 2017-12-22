MCSO looking for man released from jail under false name

Dewey Gomez Cantu (Photo: Custom)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say was released from jail under a fictitious name he provided.

The man was accused of shoplifting at a Wal-Mart in the 3000 block of College Park Drive in Conroe on Thursday. When interviewing the suspect, deputies say he gave them several names before identifying himself as Christopher Bell.

Deputies arrested the suspect for failure to identify. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail under Christopher Bell.

The suspect was released Friday after posting bond. After his release, however, officials learned the suspect used his brother’s name and date of the birth during the booking process.

Authorities are now looking for the suspect, identified as Dewey Gomez Cantu, for charges of failure to identify and forgery. Anyone with information on Cantu’s whereabouts is urged to contact MCSO at (936)-760-5800.

