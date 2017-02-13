MCSO: Girl escapes from attempted kidnapping

CONROE, Texas- An 11-year-old girl escaped from an attempted kidnapping near her home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a home in the 5300 block of Old Highway 105 around 5:30 p.m. in response to a call about an attempted kidnapping.

The parents of the girl told deputies that their daughter was running after their pets in the driveway with a friend before getting out of their sight.

They immediately began looking for her before she came running back. She said a man in a small SUV had seen her at the end of the driveway and attempted to pull her into his car.

The girl said the man grabbed her arm and pulled her toward the window of his vehicle. She said she poked him in the eye which allowed her to run away.

The girl said she noticed a black, 4-door car pull up behind the SUV before both cars drove towards FM 2854.

Several deputies checked the area for the suspect and vehicle, but they were not successful.

The suspect has been as a black male, between 30 to 40 years old with short hair, a mustache and arms covered in tattoos. He has two small stars near his shoulder at the top of his arms and multiple stars below his elbow.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

MCSO said the investigation is on-going and investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence.

