MCSO deputy arrested on DWI charge

Bryan Flynn

A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving while drunk.

Deputy Bryan Flynn was arrested and charged with DWI earlier this month, according to the MCSO. He was off-duty when he was pulled over by a DPS trooper on I-45 at Woodlands Parkway for a traffic violation.

Flynn is on paid leave while the investigation continues.

Flynn is a 10-year veteran.

