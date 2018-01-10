MCSO: 13-year-old boy stabbed during altercation at middle school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen by another boy of the same age at White Oak Middle School in Porter on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the school located in the 24100 Briar Berry Lane around 4:10 p.m.

Deputies say the two boys had some sort of verbal altercation which quickly escalated to the point where one of them was stabbed in the stomach. The incident allegedly happened behind the school on school grounds.

Following the stabbing, the victim allegedly ran home and told his mother what happened. She contacted MCSO, and he was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found the 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing him at a nearby store. He was arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the two boys are "distant family relation."

The investigation is ongoing.

