MCSO: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Caney shooting

NEW CANEY, Texas- A 20-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday night in New Caney.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just before midnight about a shooting in the 25000 block of Lantern Lane.

A 19-year-old man told police that he and his friend had been shot. He also said his friend was lying in the street bleeding to death.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. His friend, who was also shot multiple times, was immediately transported to Conroe Regional Hospital with life-threatening injures.

MCSO doesn't' know the motive for the shooting, but said narcotics appear to be involved.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800. The investigation is ongoing.

