MCSO: 1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run at birthday party in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas- One man was killed and another was injured after a hit-and-run at at a birthday party in New Caney early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a disturbance call at a birthday party in the 15800 block of Emerald Court Way around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men were struck outside the residence by a vehicle that had left the scene.

Authorities said one was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where he later died; the other is in stable condition.

Investigators said 80 to 100 people were at the party and popping fireworks when several uninvited men started a disturbance which got physical. The victims were hit by the car when those men left the party. Authorities said there "was a lot of alcohol involved" at the party.

Authorities are looking for four men. They described the vehicle as a tan Chevrolet SUV.

If you know anything about the incident or the two people in the vehicle, please contact the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 or MCSO at 936 760-5800.

