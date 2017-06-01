Sergeant Audrey Palmer (McKinney PD)

MCKINNEY -- A McKinney Police Department sergeant has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly stabbed his wife.

Just after midnight Thursday, officers were called to a domestic disturbance involving Sergeant Audrey Palmer, 43. His wife Tut Palmer was found stabbed in the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The couple's 4-year-old son was asleep in his bed when the incident happened, but Sergeant Palmer had fled the scene. Police noticed that items, including a phone, were broken in the master bedroom.

Palmer's wife told them that she and her husband had celebrated date night that evening. At one point she saw that he got a text message from an unknown number, so she called it. A woman answered and said, "Hey babe." When the wife asked why she was calling her husband "babe," the woman hung up.

Mrs. Palmer says the couple then got into an argument, which led them to the kitchen. Palmer's wife told police that she grabbed a steak knife, although she didn't have the intention of using it. The argument escalated and before she knew it, she had been stabbed.

Her phone was broken, she told police, so she messaged her aunt on Facebook and tried to call for help. Sgt. Palmer reportedly tried to clean up the blood and mess in the house before taking off in his BMW.

Sergeant Palmer, who has been with the department for 21 years, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. His bond has been set at $50,000.

