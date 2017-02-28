Mayor Turner: Recent crimes need public cooperation

HOUSTON - Two HPD officers were shot in the line of duty barely an hour after Mayor Sylvester Turner pleaded with the public to come forward with information regarding recent unsolved crimes.

Turner was specifically referencing the murder of 18-year-old Javier Flores while he was at work at Subway and the shooting death of 8-year-old De’Maree Adkins following a car crash off the Beltway.

Father of murdered Subway worker makes plea to killer

In addition, a mother was killed in front of her kids by suspected carjackers on Monday night.

Carjackers killed mom in front of kids, husband in SW Houston

Turner says many crimes have commonality.

“Somebody knows who did it, OK?” Turner said. “Somebody knows who did it.”

He says people refuse to come forward in too many cases.

“For relatives who may know individuals committing these crimes, for family members,” Turner said. “If you know them, you cannot protect them, OK? Put yourself in the family’s shoes.”

Abbott offers $10K reward in case of fatal shooting of 8-year-old

So far in 2017, Houston Police have worked 48 homicides. That’s up, year-to-date, from 44 last year. There were 50 during the same period in 2015.

But public cooperation is crucial in closing more than murder cases.

“We just can’t leave it up to law enforcement for the safety of this city...It’s all of our responsibility,” Turner said.

Crime Stoppers rewards in a number of cases have been increased as incentive for people to come forward. It now tops $40,000 in the Flores case.

(© 2017 KHOU)