Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo give update on injured officers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids
-
Could four murders along the North Freeway be connected?
-
Teen who drove off garage is recovering
-
Popular nurse found dead near Spring
-
Three arrested after police chase on the east side
-
Baytown man charged in pregnant woman's death
-
Trail rider back in saddle after fall
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids
-
Warning about prescriptions from outside the U.S.
More Stories
-
HPD: 2 officers shot; neighborhood, schools on lockdownFeb 28, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
Carjackers kill mom in front of kids, husband in SW HoustonFeb 27, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
Car plows into Mardi Gras parade band in Alabama; 12…Feb 28, 2017, 11:06 a.m.