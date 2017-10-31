Man wounded, woman unharmed after gunman shoots into car

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Meadowglen near Wallingford. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police in the Westchase area are investigating a shooting incident that left a man with multiple wounds early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Meadowglen near Wallingford.

Police say the man and woman were sitting in a car in the parking lot when two men approached. One of the men pulled out a gun shot the man inside the car. The woman was not harmed.

The suspects fled the scene.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and back. Investigators say the female was extremely distraught.

A motive for the crime is unknown.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

