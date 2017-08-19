KHOU
Man with walker killed in hit-and-run in Sheldon

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:11 AM. CDT August 19, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Sheldon late Friday night. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking on the side of the road with his walker when he was hit by a vehicle. Deputies said he died at the scene. 

Authorities are now searching for the driver. There were no witnesses, and the suspect's vehicle is unknown. 

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. in the 16400 block of Sunshine Street. Deputies say it was a two-lane road with no shoulder or good lighting. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


