Man with walker killed in hit-and-run in Sheldon

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Sheldon late Friday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking on the side of the road with his walker when he was hit by a vehicle. Deputies said he died at the scene.

Authorities are now searching for the driver. There were no witnesses, and the suspect's vehicle is unknown.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. in the 16400 block of Sunshine Street. Deputies say it was a two-lane road with no shoulder or good lighting.

The investigation is ongoing.

