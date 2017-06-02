Man wanted in alleged sex assault of 16-year-old

Montgomery County deputies are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a high school student as she was walking home. (Photo: KHOU)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Montgomery County deputies are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a high school student as she was walking home.

They say back in March, a 16-year-old was leaving a school function at The Woodlands High School, walking on a jogging trail around 10:30 p.m. when she was grabbed by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office at (936)-538-3414 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at -800-392-7867.

