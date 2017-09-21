Man wanted for woman's murder in northwest Houston

Marion Goodall, 34, is charged with murder in the killing of Leticia Greer, 38, according to the Houston Police Department. Photo is from previous arrest in 2015. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Police say a man is charged and wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman late Tuesday in northwest Houston.

Marion Goodall, 34, is charged with murder in the killing of Leticia Greer, 38, according to the Houston Police Department.

Greer was found dead in the 2800 block of Stallings at about 11:35 p.m.

HPD homicide investigators spoke with witnesses, who said the victim got into a fight with the suspect shortly before he pulled out a gun and shot her. At the time, the suspect was described only as a black male wearing a black hoodie. Investigators believe the suspect and another black male left the scene in a gray Dodge truck.

Further investigation identified Goodall as the suspect, however. Goodall, who also goes by Trey, lives in the Acres Homes area, police said.

Investigators would also like to speak with the man who was with Goodall on Tuesday night and interview him as a witness.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

